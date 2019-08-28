Having previously held town hall sessions in all 200 incorporated cities in Idaho, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo now has his sights set on the unincorporated communities.
Crapo, who was elected to a fourth term in the Senate in 2016, will hold several town hall meetings in north central Idaho next week. He’ll also honor Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles with his Spirit of Idaho award.
During the town halls, Crapo will discuss a number of issues he’s working on, including efforts to limit “robo-call” phone calls, Facebook’s proposal to launch a new digital currency and investigations regarding the amount of online information that’s being gathered on Americans against their wishes. He’ll also take questions from the audience.
Each session is expected to last about 20 minutes. The time and location of the meetings includes:
Tuesday
Ahsahka — 1:30 p.m., North Fork Cafe, 56 North Fork Drive
Cavendish — 2:30 p.m., Evergreen Fire Dept., 3149 Middle Road
Crescent/Linden — 3:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Community Center, 1563 Cedar Ridge Road
Leland — 4:30 p.m., Blair Farms, 15401 Blair Hollow Lane
Next Wednesday
Gifford — 11 a.m., Gifford School, Church Street
Moscow — 2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1021 Harold St.; Spirit of Idaho award presentation to Sheriff Richard Skiles