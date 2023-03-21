BOISE — A bill adding the firing squad as a secondary method of execution is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law after the Senate on Monday approved HB 186 on a 24-11 vote.

The House previously approved the bill 50-15; it was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.

Since the bill passed with more than a two-thirds majority, it cannot be vetoed.

