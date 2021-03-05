BOISE — A new centralized system in Idaho will launch this month that allows residents to book coronavirus vaccine appointments, health officials said.
Some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments, causing vaccine delays for others eligible under the state’s priority guidelines, the Idaho Press reported Wednesday.
Idaho currently has 400 enrolled providers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available, officials said.
The system is designed to improve communication so people no longer have to continuously check websites or call providers, health officials said.
“You can rest assured you’re on the list and someone will reach out when they have an appointment open,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said on Tuesday.
Idaho was expected to receive 13,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Thursday, for a total vaccine allotment this week of more than 50,000 as the state’s confirmed cases continue declining.
Republican Gov. Brad Little has encouraged residents to continue following safety guidelines until everyone has been vaccinated.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Local cases
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region, Thursday, which includes Latah, Idaho, Clearwater, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Latah County had the lion’s share with eight new cases, pushing its in-county total to 2,780.
The new cases included two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 29, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s. 2,541 people in the county have recovered from the disease and seven have died, including one new death reported Wednesday.
In a press release from Gritman Medical Center, the hospital reported its seven-day positivity rate dropped from 7.32 percent reported a week ago to 4 percent reported Thursday — or 41 positive tests out of 1,024 administered. The hospital also reported the number of people that have been hospitalized at Gritman since the pandemic began remains unchanged from the 38 reported last week.
Whitman County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings its total to 3,434.
New cases included seven women and five men younger than 20, five women and three men between 20 and 39 and a woman between 40 and 59.
The county’s death toll because of the virus remained at 45.
Washington is still in Phase 1B tier 1 of its vaccine allocation plan. The phase allows for vaccines to be administered to health care workers, residents 65 or older and residents 50 or older in a multigenerational household.
Residents can assess their eligibility for the vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate.