Idaho sheep operations in danger of extinction
Steve Stuebner

Imagine going to see the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in main street Ketchum, and there’s no sheep. It’s frequently been voted as one of the Top 10 fall festivals in the United States with about 25,000 attendees.

Sheep ranchers John and Diane Peavey started the festival from scratch in the mid-1990s so new residents in the tourist town of Sun Valley could understand why the sheep were trailed through Ketchum before being shipped to market, the value of the sheep industry to the state and the local area, the benefits to the land, and the products that come from sheep – protein-rich lamb and wool.

This year, two of Idaho’s large sheep ranchers question whether they can survive much longer. Low prices for lamb in 2022 were way below the cost of production, while about 70 percent of the lamb sold in the United States from domestic meatpackers came from Australia.

