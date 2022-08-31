Idaho special session set for Thursday

Idaho lawmakers will be back in Boise on Thursday for what’s expected to be a quick special session, focusing on tax cuts, inflation relief and education funding.
As provided for in the Idaho Constitution, Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation last week calling the Legislature back to the Statehouse.
The sole focus will be a single omnibus bill that includes a $500 million tax rebate for immediate inflation relief, as well as ongoing tax relief beginning in January in the form of a flat, 5.8% income tax rate.
The bill also proposes $410 million in new education funding, starting in July 2023. The bulk of that — about $330 million — would go to K-12 education. Another $80 million would go into a new “in demand careers fund.”
More than half of the 105 lawmakers in the Legislature signed onto the bill as co-sponsors.
The House and Senate are scheduled to convene at 7 a.m. PDT. The omnibus bill will then be introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and proceed accordingly. Barring any delays, the session could adjourn as early as Thursday afternoon.
As proposed in the bill, the tax rebate would be equal to a taxpayer’s 2020 tax liability, or a minimum of $300 for a single filer and $600 for joint filers. Little indicated that the State Tax Commission could start distributing the money in September.