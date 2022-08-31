Idaho special session set for Thursday

<text>Little</text>

 PHIL WHITE

Idaho lawmakers will be back in Boise on Thursday for what’s expected to be a quick special session, focusing on tax cuts, inflation relief and education funding.

As provided for in the Idaho Constitution, Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation last week calling the Legislature back to the Statehouse.

The sole focus will be a single omnibus bill that includes a $500 million tax rebate for immediate inflation relief, as well as ongoing tax relief beginning in January in the form of a flat, 5.8% income tax rate.

