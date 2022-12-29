The Idaho Department of Finance is warning jobseekers to be aware of employment scams in light of a recent consumer complaint the department received and the continued prevalence of these scams nationwide.

In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. consumers were scammed out of $68 million as a result of fake business and job opportunity schemes, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Although this is not a new threat, it continues to have a devastating impact on victims, resulting in monetary harm, identity theft and even unwitting involvement in criminal schemes such as money laundering.

Patricia Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance, said employment scams target people intentionally seeking to improve their financial futures. Consumers are urged to take precautions to verify the identity of the job poster and position before they engage.

