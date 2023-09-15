The State Board of Education ended Branden Durst’s quest to become the certified superintendent of the West Bonner School District, declining to consider his application for an emergency provisional administrator’s certificate.

In a letter to a school district official, State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman said, “There is no pathway for Mr. Durst to obtain the legally required certification to serve as the West Bonner County School District superintendent” because he has not met all the five requirements to do so.

Freeman said the State Board does not have the “legal authority to grant such certificates” to administrators — even though it has done so three times since 2015.

