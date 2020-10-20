The Idaho State Board of Education has selected a vendor that will help distribute $50 million in grants to families to help cover educational expenses created by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a special meeting Monday, the board unanimously awarded a no-bid contract to ClassWallet, a Florida-based financial technology company. The base contract amount is $515,000, but additional fees will be included.
Families will be able to use the grant funding to purchase or be reimbursed for computers, educational materials and internet connectivity during remote learning. It also allows families to pay for tutoring services, educational services and therapies, and licensed day care during work hours.
Eligible students can receive grants of $1,500, with a maximum award of $3,500 per family.
The grants were made possible after Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee allocated $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funds through the “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative program.
The program helps families cover “critical educational expenses” and provides support to parents so they do not have to quit their jobs as their children receive a quality educational experience, stated information provided to the board.
The money will need to be expended by Dec. 30 and will be awarded in “waves” based on income. Priority will first be given to low-income families.
ClassWallet will help distribute the grants to around 30,000 eligible families. It manages similar grant programs in Arizona, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
The application period will open Wednesday and close Dec. 8. Families can apply online through the board’s Strong Families, Strong Students website, which launches Wednesday. If they are approved, they’ll be able to shop for items and services provided through the ClassWallet marketplace.