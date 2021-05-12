Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced Monday her office has partnered with online platform Schoolhouse.world to offer free, small-group tutoring to Idaho K-12 students.
Ybarra made the announcement during the kickoff of her annual Legislative Roadshow, which includes scheduled events around the state.
Ybarra is scheduled to be in Moscow on Thursday at the Best Western University Inn meeting with administrators and teachers from 9:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and again from 1-3 p.m.
According to a news release, students would take part in interactive, small-group tutoring sessions via Zoom. The new tutoring resource offers support on a wide range of subjects including math, creative writing and even college exam prep.
The release said Schoolhouse.world has plans to expand offerings to more grade levels and subjects.
Those who want to learn about the program more can visit the Idaho State Department of Education’s website at sde.idaho.gov/index.html and click the link “Free Tutoring.”