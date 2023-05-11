Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raul Labrador said Wednesday they intend to challenge the federal government over its refusal to remove Endangered Species Act protections from grizzly bears.

In a 60-day notice of intent to sue, Little and Labrador said the federal government erred in 1975 when it listed grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a endangered species and then again earlier this year when it rejected the state’s petition to end the protective status.

“Idaho’s entire congressional delegation and the State of Idaho are in lockstep in efforts to delist grizzly bears,” Little said in a news release. “Idaho has continually demonstrated leadership in species management, and we have never hesitated to push back on the federal government’s overreaching actions that greatly impact a variety of activities on the ground in our state.”

Tags

Recommended for you