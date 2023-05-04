A U.S. magistrate judge heard arguments in a case brought by two transgender residents against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, its director and a doctor, alleging discrimination by denying benefits to pay for genital reconstruction surgery.

The state agency, represented by Lincoln Wilson, made a motion for the case to be dismissed, arguing there was no discrimination.

In response to the lawsuit Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little released a letter Monday saying he opposed the state paying for any transgender treatment — including hormone therapy, puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery — for any child or adult. Little signed into law this year HB 71, which bans transgender health care for minors under 18.