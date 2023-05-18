The Idaho Transportation Department is drawing the public’s attention toward the traffic risks from June to August, known as “the 100 deadliest days.”

According to the department there were 72 fatal crashes across Idaho last summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day. So far this year, 71 people have died on Idaho roads. Six of those fatalities happened in the last week alone. The year-to-date total from the same time last year was 52 fatalities.

“That’s 71 tragedies for families, friends and communities across Idaho,” said Josephine Middleton, highway safety program manager with the transportation department. “As we head into the 100 deadliest days and the rest of the year, let’s focus on protecting each other on the roads by stopping the behaviors that contribute to traffic crashes.”