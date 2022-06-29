The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children of Idaho (WIC) will raise its household income eligibility requirements Friday.
The change is to help offset cost of living expenses, the Department of Health and Welfare announced in a news release.
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, have recently become pregnant, or infants and children younger than the age of 5 are all eligible.
Under the updated guidelines, the applicant’s gross income before taxes must be at or below 185% of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines.
Under that, a family of three could earn as much as $42,606 annually and be eligible. That’s an increase of roughly $2,000 from the past fiscal year. WIC counts pregnant women as two household members.
Anyone currently in the categories serviced by WIC and receiving benefits from Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Complete Health Improvement Program are automatically income-eligible.
WIC provides supplemental foods including fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, beans and peanut butter free to qualifying families.
The program also provides health screenings, nutrition counseling and breastfeeding information.
The average Idahoan receives roughly $57 worth of food per month, according to the news release, and there are approximately 30,000 people per month receiving Idaho WIC assistance.
To apply for WIC, Idaho residents can visit signupwic.com or call the Idaho CareLine at 211.