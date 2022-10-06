A joint venture between the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and Idaho Health and Welfare is expected to create a number of youth community centers around the state to provide services to juveniles in crisis mode.

The centers will be funded through a $4.42 million grant that was part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s $50 million Leading Idaho plan and approved by the Idaho Legislature to expand the state’s behavioral health resources.

Monty Prow, director of the juvenile corrections department, and Ross Edmunds, behavioral health administrator for health and welfare, said the youth crisis centers are badly needed in the state.

