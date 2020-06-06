The state of Idaho will be making cash bonuses available to employees who return to work before their eligibility for enhanced pandemic benefits expires.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that people who accept full-time jobs could get a one-time payment of $1,500, while those who take part-time work could get $750.
The state has set aside $100 million in federal relief funds for the program where the money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those who have already returned to jobs can seek the money, which is expected to be divided among about 80,000 people. The guidelines to apply will be available June 15.
The plan came from concerns that extra government assistance intended to ease the financial suffering of coronavirus job losses might be discouraging people from seeking jobs now that businesses are reopening, especially when layered with ongoing worries people have about getting ill, Little said during a news conference in Boise.
Typically Idahoans receive as much as $448 per week if they have lost their job through no fault of their own and meet other criteria such as filing weekly documentation of their employment status.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act added $600 per week to that from late March to the second to last week of July.
“More than 60 percent of Americans who are out of work because of the pandemic earn more with enhanced unemployment benefits than they do from their normal wages,” Little said. “This is not a bad thing, but it may create some hesitancy to go back to work. Now is the time for us to provide Idahoans with a financial incentive to return to work and ensure our economic rebound is swift and robust.”
How difficult it will be for people to find jobs is not clear. The April unemployment rate was 11.5 percent in Idaho and 11.4 percent in north central Idaho.
“(The job market is) varied around Idaho,” Little said. “But you drive down the street and you see ... help wanted signs.”
Residential construction is doing well around the state and manufacturing jobs are rebounding.
“Anybody related to the hospitality industry in any way, shape or form, travel, hotels, restaurants, bars, any of those, are where there’s issues,” he said.
The precautions Idaho took, including those that limited the operations of some businesses, did succeed in slowing the spread of COVID-19, Little said.
“The no-action alternative would have been catastrophic,” he said. “Our collective efforts worked and continue to work.”
