OROFINO — The man killed Monday by a Clearwater County deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife was identified today as Michael J. Trappett, 48, of Orofino.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy is being performed today. The two deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lewiston Police Department. The deputies haven’t been identified.
The deputies were called to a residence on Harmony Heights Loop Road at 2:24 a.m. Monday for a report of an aggressive intoxicated man armed with a knife.
When the deputies arrived, the man was not initially located but was later found outside the residence. The man was still armed with the knife and became aggressive toward the deputies. The man did not respond to verbal commands and deadly force was used, the sheriff’s office said.
Both deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident and the video footage is being turned over to the investigating agency, the sheriff’s office reported.