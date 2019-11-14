In a Tuesday news release, Idaho Fish and Game announced two separate cases of poaching in the Clearwater Region.
Both incidents likely occurred Saturday.
Two moose were shot and taken near Elk River. IDFG officers are asking for help locating a 2007-2014 red Chevy pickup truck with bedside wood racks that was seen leaving the area where the two moose were killed and taken from the scene.
A whitetail doe was found gut shot and left to waste in a stubble field off Agnew Road near Keuterville Road. A 4x4 whitetail buck, also gut shot and left to waste, was found in a stubble field off Rolling Hills Road about three miles outside Ferdinand.
Those with information regarding either case are asked to contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1(800) 632-5999.