Mother grizzly bears, like their human counterparts, rely on soothing “baths” to address stress, according to University of Idaho researchers — though in the case of mama bears, the strategy likely helps them cool off in hot weather.
UI associate professor Ryan Long said scientists have previously studied how factors like elevation, access to food and proximity to human disturbances like roads limits grizzly habitat and behavior but no one had studied the effects of heat on population distribution. While these other factors were found to have a stronger effect on grizzly behavior, Long said temperature did have an effect — particularly for female bears rearing cubs.
“Grizzly bears are large-bodied, heat-sensitive mammals,” Long said. “People forget that large-bodied animals are really well adapted to dealing with cold temperatures but not so much dealing with hot temperatures — and things are warming up.”
He said because the grizzlies lack an efficient internal means of offloading heat like, for instance, how humans sweat, high temperatures could have an effect on their activity and range.
When a series of trap camera photos released by National Geographic in 2016 showed the bears submerging themselves in pools of cool water, it provided a possible behavioral solution to this problem. While both male and female bears were caught engaging in this behavior, Long said lactating female bears used the strategy much more often.
Long said scientists have long known that processes associated with reproduction like gestation and lactation require an enormous amount of energy, and so, produces a lot of excess heat. Because of this, Long said, it makes sense that if heat has an effect on grizzly behavior, it would have a more pronounced effect on lactating females.
“The key findings from our study is that these pools of cool water that they can submerge in and dump that heat are really critical, but also are sufficient to allow them to overcome those constraints,” Long said. “As long as they do have access to that, they’re able to overcome the constraints imposed by temperature.”
Liong said it is unlikely grizzlies would die if they did not have access to these baths but it could severely limit their activity or cause them to become more nocturnal in order to beat the heat.
He said the behavior cools the bears in two ways — direct contact with cold water drops their temperature immediately through conduction and wet fur loses yet more heat through convection when it comes into contact with air, much like sweating does for less furry mammals. He said to imagine wearing a wet towel on a windy day would be an appropriate analogy.
While bears, like dogs, can pant to cool down, that activity is energetically expensive and can produce internal heat of its own. He said other tactics like lounging in shade or cool dirt or even wallowing in shallow pools was likely just not enough for the massive mammals.
“None of those things are sufficient for big furry animals like bears, but jumping in cold water — that’ll do it and fortunately, in the Yellowstone system, there’s a lot of cold water all over the place.” Long said “So it really doesn’t seem to be something that’s likely to limit their population dynamics to any significant degree as long as they’re exhibiting that behavior.”
