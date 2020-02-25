WHAT: 53rd Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival
WHERE: University of Idaho, Moscow; all events in Kibbie Dome unless otherwise noted
WHEN: Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Student competitions and workshops, various locations; 3:30 p.m.: UI Jazz Choirs; 4:30 p.m.: Young Artists Winners Concert; 7:30 p.m.: Evening concert featuring UI Jazz Choir I and Jazz Band I, competition winners, LHJF Rhythm Section All-Stars and Vertical Voices
Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Student competitions and workshops, various locations; 3:45 p.m.: UI Jazz Band II; 4:15 p.m.:UI Jazz Band I; 4:30 p.m.: Young Artists Winners Concert; 7:30 p.m.: Evening concert featuring: Joshua Redman ‘Still Dreaming’ Quartet, competition winners and the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Jason Marsalis
A complete PDF program of the two-day event is available at /bit.ly/3c4jIVF. Concert tickets are available at www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/tickets.