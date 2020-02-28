Seattle immigration attorney Luis Cortes Romero will present “This Case is My Story: The Supreme Court Argument to Preserve DACA” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Junior Ballroom of the Compton Union Building on Washington State University campus in Pullman.
Cortes Romero, a DACA recipient himself, was one of six attorneys who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in November for the continuation of DACA. He is also a 2013 graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law.
The talk is part of the Common Reading lecture series, and is free and open to the public.
Cortes Romero also will speak as a guest for the Foley Institute’s Pizza & Politics Series at noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall.
The Foley event will be livestreamed on the institute’s YouTube channel.