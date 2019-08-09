COLFAX — The Whitman County Board of Adjustment made relatively quick work of a conditional use permit for St. John Hardware and Implement on Thursday evening.
The board unanimously approved the company’s plan to build a retail showroom and separate tractor repair and maintenance facility along the Washington-Idaho border, on what was the proposed site for the Hawkins shopping mall.
Sand Road Bucklers LLC acquired the 204-acre property last year. St. John Hardware intends to purchase a 10-acre parcel fronting the Pullman-Moscow Highway, immediately adjacent to the border.
The company operates several stores in the region, including one in Moscow. However, it recently entered into a sales agreement with Emsi, a software firm that plans to build a 70,000-square-foot headquarters on that property, which is located on Jackson Street.
The conditional use permit requires St. John Hardware to secure a variety of permits before it can begin construction, including water and sewer/septic system permits and a permit for state highway access. The access road is on the west edge of the property. The two new buildings will total about 30,000 square feet.
The company hopes to begin construction in September, with occupancy next spring. Other than the applicants, no one spoke during the public hearing on the proposal.
