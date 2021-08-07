Important strategies to cool a pet

It is likely we will have more hot weather in August and September so here are some practical and safe ways to cool your pets when it becomes medically necessary.
A dog’s normal temperature range is about 100 to 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit. If it gets much above that and cannot be lowered, there is a chance a pooch could suffer heatstroke.
Next, don’t just look at a thermometer and reflect on your personal experiences to determine if the environment is too hot for a pet. The unsafe temperature for a pet can vary widely because of several factors. Heat, humidity, physical activity, weight, underlying medical conditions, exposure to the sun without shade, and the conformation of your dog are all things that can lower the overall temperature threshold for a pet.
So, is it too hot for my pet? Use a rectal temperature to help make that determination and remember the range given above.
Some warning signs for heat exhaustion progressing to heatstroke include more than normal drooling, excessive panting, seizures, stumbling, vomiting and excessive fatigue and weakness. If the animal’s body temperature is above 103 degrees, it must be cooled down within the first 10 to 15 minutes after these symptoms begin to actively prevent heatstroke.
If you see these signs, get the dog into a cool, shady area immediately. Offer them copious water, hopefully that you have packed along from home. Do not just throw a stick in a pond and send them in. There may be toxic blue-green algae present or the water may cool the pet too quickly. Failing to do this may result in breathing compromise, kidney failure, neurologic issues, or a dangerous and irregular heart rate.
The safest and fastest way to cool a dog is to use cool but not cold water. We’ve all seen athletes jump in an ice bath. Doing that to a dog can constrict its blood vessels and prevent the warmer blood from coming to the surface to exchange the heat. Cool water, wet towels and use of a fan can all help, too.
How your dog is built and how its coat grows all can affect their ability to tolerate heat. Black dogs with long-haired coats are more susceptible to heat build-up and its potential dangers. They need more attention and more effort to keep cool.
My smushed-face Boston terrier can’t cool herself well and begins panting very easily. We call this type of nose brachycephalic versus the more common longer nose on other dogs. I offer water much more frequently on walks.
No air conditioner in the house? Use passive cooling by opening windows at night until the early morning. Fans for evaporative cooling help circulate the air for them, too. Make sure they also have an otherwise darker area to retreat to.
If the dog lives outside most of the time, a plastic kiddie pool may be in order. An outside dog may also need to come inside during the hottest days or at least into a cooler garage or basement.
Pets can sunburn. I had a white cat who over time developed these crusty edges on his ears. Fearing cancer, he was taken to surgery and ended up getting a little trim job. It turns out after the microscopic examination it wasn’t skin cancer (melanoma) but was instead solar dermatitis. This condition is essentially a chronic sunburn and is a severe dermatologic disorder.
Yes, he looked a little funny with shortened ears but he lived and was cancer free at death.
