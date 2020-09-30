A Facebook event page launched last weekend in response to Saturday’s anti-mask protest at Moscow City Hall raised $8,049.20 for local Democratic candidates and a couple of local organizations.
More than half was pledged to the Latah County Democrats organization, which LCD chairwoman Kathryn Marsh said was one of the organization’s highest fundraising days on record. Marsh said LCD members have seen almost all of the $4,649.20 come in as donations.
The event was called “Mask Moscow — Lemonade out of Lemons Donation-a-thon.” People made pledges Friday night through Sunday morning.
“As anti maskers gather in our downtown tomorrow (Saturday), we are taking a page out of the Coeur d’Alene playbook and making ‘lemonade out of lemons’!” the Facebook page said.
It said people could make a pledge to donate money, volunteer hours or something else to a local candidate, charity or organization of their choice for every minute the protest lasted, which was scheduled for two hours. Most people chose $1 or $2 per minute.
“It’s kind of heartening to see a positive response to what happened in our community this weekend,” said Ryanne Pilgeram, a Moscow resident and one of the people who organized the Facebook event.
Candidates Tom Lamar (Latah County commissioner), David Nelson (District 5 Idaho Senate), Dulce Kersting-Lark (District 5 Idaho House) and Renee Love (District 5 Idaho House) received $2,090 in pledges. Lamar brought in the most pledged money of the four candidates with $1,225.
Another $120 was pledged to an undisclosed Democrat.
People pledged $740 to Moscow city councilors up for election next year, $400 was pledged to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse in Moscow and $50 to Sojourners’ Alliance in Moscow.
