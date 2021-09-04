After more than a year of adjusted play schedules and limited attendance, today, the University of Idaho will kick off its first live football game in front of a full audience since the pandemic began.
Based on ticket sales, UI officials said they expect around 4,000 people to attend today’s game against Simon Fraser University from British Columbia, Canada. Officials said all those inside school facilities will be asked to wear masks, but there will be few COVID-19-related restrictions otherwise.
With Washington State University’s evening game against Utah State, Moscow businesses say they’re expecting a big weekend.
“We are close to sold out, but not sold out just yet — I’m assuming we’ll get there,” said Mike O’Brien, general manager for the Best Western Plus University Inn. “It’s just great to have football back on the Palouse, and opening up the season with a double-header. The fans are excited, I’m excited.”
With COVID-19 related restrictions in place and no fans in the stands, O’Brien said hotels in the area were pretty much empty last year, however they’ve had other big nights since travel in north Idaho came roaring back over the summer. With all the pent up travel demand, O’Brien said his hotel was sold out several times over summer vacation.
Brett Woodland, who co-owns the Monarch Motel and the restaurant Nectar with his wife Nikki Woodland, said they’re sold out of rooms and expecting increased traffic at the restaurant as well. But simply having big crowds in town for the weekend doesn’t always mean it will be big business for local restaurants.
“With football, it kind of depends on what time the games are at. If they’re evening games, we don’t see a huge bump — sometimes in the past, we would have seen maybe a little bit of a drop,” Woodland said. “(Nectar is) still not to full capacity — since the pandemic, even after we reopened, we didn’t go back to full capacity. So we fill up almost every night, but we’re also not seating as many as we usually do.”
Woodland said these doubleheader football weekends can also cause a drop in overall revenues for the fall. He said a single game in a weekend can already push restaurants and hotels to capacity, and with two games at once, they often have to turn customers away. It can also mean there are fewer profitable weekends on their fall calendars than there otherwise would have been.
Both Woodland and O’Brien noted their businesses, as well as several others in town are experiencing a worker shortage that may affect wait times.
“With a big weekend like this — a double — both Pullman and Moscow are going to be just filled to the brim with excited fans, but in our restaurants and our hotel workers are struggling just with lack of staff,” O’Brien said. “So please just be kind, be patient and we’ll get to you as soon as possible.”
Saturday’s game at the UI also represents the first time the school’s marching band will be able to play in front of a live audience since winter of 2019.
Director Spencer Martin said there will still be some differences to their performance this year because of the pandemic. Martin said there will be no pregame show as band members cannot be on the field at the same time as the football team, they will wear masks when not playing and will be unable to move and play at the same time. However, he predicted fans will be standing, clapping and singing along with the halftime show they’ve been working on since mid-August.
Despite the restrictions, Martin said he’s as proud as he’s ever been of the work put in by the Vandal Marching Band.
“Last year was not negative at all, last year was actually really rewarding,” he said. “But to get to see some of these students that are, say, sophomores that had never experienced (a live UI marching band performance) — it’s fun to watch them in this scene now too.”
