Incoming

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMoscow park supervisor Calvin Macy, right, tosses shovels of bark dust for Zac Carscallen to neatly push into the planting beds with a leaf blower at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center on Thursday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Moscow park supervisor Calvin Macy, right, tosses shovels of bark dust for Zac Carscallen to neatly clean up with a leaf blower at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center on Thursday afternoon.

Recommended for you