The Whitman County Commission District 3 race is shaping to be a tight run between a lifelong farmer and a radio personality.

Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, will face his opponent, John-Mark Mahnkey, for the second time this November. The two ran against each other for the District 3 seat in 2018. Mahnkey was the first opponent to challenge Largent in 12 years during the 2018 election.

Largent, 63, prides himself on being a lifelong farmer — much of his early life he worked on his family farm, located between Colfax and Dusty. As he spends more of his time on the commission and nears retirement age, he and his family lease out the farm. Agriculture is one of Largent’s passions, he is actively involved in the Whitman County Association of Wheat Growers, is a member of the Farm Bureau and serves on the Snake River Salmon Recovery board.

