The candidate filing period for Washington state’s August primary election began Monday, and familiar faces will be running again to represent Whitman County.
All three 9th Legislative District legislators and two Whitman County Commissioners are running for another term.
State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville; Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy; and Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, have filed to run in the primary election.
As of Monday afternoon, votewa.gov showed no challengers have filed to run against the local incumbents.
Schoesler is running for another four-year term. He was elected to the Washington State Senate in 2004 and serves as the Senate Republican Leader in the Senate Republican Caucus. He also serves on the Labor and Commerce, Rules, and Ways and Means committees.
Dye and Schmick are running for two-year terms. Dye was appointed to the Washington House of Representatives in 2015 and is the ranking member of the House Environment and Energy Committee.
Schmick has represented the 9th Legislative District since 2007. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and is the ranking member on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack has also filed for re-election to another four-year term. He was first elected commissioner for the District 1 seat in 2012.
The District 2 seat, held by Dean Kinzer since 2012, is also up for reelection. Kinzer told the Daily News he has also filed for his candidacy.
The ballot will also include the Whitman County Superior Court judge position. Gary Libey has served as superior court judge since 2018. That is a four-year term.
The primary election will also feature the election for the Washington Fifth Congressional District seat held by Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
