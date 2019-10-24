The Washington State University student organization Indian Student Association will host India Night, an evening of Indian cuisine and performances 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Gladish Community Center.
Tickets are $10 per student and $15 for nonstudents. Email isapullman@gmail.com for more information.
The event is sponsored by the Associated Students of Washington State University, Residence Hall Association, Graduate and Professional Student Association, International Student Council and The Retreat at Pullman.