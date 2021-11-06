Fabian Sanchez Mondejar is a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and a third-year student at Washington State University studying history education and Nativie American studies.
In an attempt to share Native culture with other students at WSU, Mondejar recently created and unveiled an exhibit now on display in the university’s Compton Union Building. The exhibit is available for viewing the month of November in the building’s first floor gallery.
“This is a first year and hopefully, it can be a yearly thing, not just with (November) being Native American Heritage Month, but with other heritage months as well,” Mondejar said.
There will be beaded earrings, dream catchers and artwork, some donated, but some from Mondejar’s own collection. Mondejar will be displaying a traditional cedar hat and a smaller version of the paddles used by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. Most of the art will be from the Coast Salish tribes, of which the Muckleshoot are part.
Originally, Mondejar planned to purchase the equipment needed to display everything for the exhibit, but when Mondejar found out that the cases they would need to house the pieces would be about $800, a GoFundMe account was set up. The fundraiser reached the goal in less than a week with donations from WSU faculty and students. This money covered the purchase of the glass cases, jewelry stands and the informational display at the exhibit.
“It’s been really positive … a great experience,” Mondejar said of the fundraising effort online. “It just spreads awareness about … Native American Heritage Month … and that has been really sweet.”
Compton Union Building Director Karee Shaw said the Student Entertainment Board works on filling the galleries in the building. Shaw said there are other displays throughout the building that include artwork or sculptures.
The inclusion of a Native exhibit is especially meaningful for Mondejar.
“It’s just a great way to show my culture and other Indigenous cultures, to students and staff members here at WSU, and to Indigenize a nonIndigenous space,” Mondejar said.
The Compton Union Building is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends. It is located at 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman.
Nelson is the news clerk at the Daily News. She can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.