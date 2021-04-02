“Tribal, State, and Federal Laws, and the Plight of Indigenous Women” is the scheduled presentation for a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Presenters Julie Leavitt and Jeanette Moody will discuss the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in this country and Canada. They will also shed light on issues of domestic violence on reservations, which are complicated by jurisdictional issues. The discussion will include a section on the Violence Against Women Act, which was signed into law in 1994.
Moody is a second-year law student at University of Idaho College of Law. She is married with four children and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Leavitt is also in her second year of law school at UI. She grew up in Twin Bridges, Mont., and is a descendent of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Login information is available on the league’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.