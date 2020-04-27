Infection finds a new, tougher opponent in CatheterX

A team of students from the University of Idaho have won $16,000 so far to test and patent a new design that promises to revolutionize the humblest of medical devices — the urinary catheter.
More than five million patients require a urinary catheter each year in the U.S. alone and 80 percent of long-term patients will develop what is called a catheter-associated urinary tract infection.
“UTI’s in general (cause) 13,000 deaths a year and 80 percent of those are attributed to catheter-associated infections and that’s just the deaths in the United States,” said Ed Hall, who graduated from the UI with a degree in mechanical engineering last semester and is helping to lead the project. “Overall, nearly a half a billion dollars are spent each year by hospitals (treating the infection) and I don’t believe that number includes nursing homes and anything outside the hospital.”
Hall pointed out an even larger chunk of the cost of these infections is footed by American taxpayers through programs like Medicaid.
Hall said one of the reasons catheter infection is so pervasive is because the design for catheters used today has remained the same for almost a century. The Foley catheter, designed by American urologist Frederick Foley in 1929, is essentially a flat-sided hose inserted through the urethra and anchored in place with a balloon of salene that is inflated in the bladder. These usually feature two separated channels, or lumens — one for draining the bladder and the other for inflating the balloon.
Hall said his team’s design, CatheterX, has some key differences. First, their design features a third channel that would allow for a sterile flushing solution to be injected into the catheter. Hall said there are three-channel Foley-catheters in existence, but the hole where the channel ends is usually above the balloon anchor. He said their channel will end below the balloon so that the flushing solution can take advantage of their second improvement to the design — a modest spiral on the outside of the hose. Hall said the spiral creates space between the catheter and the urethral wall and allows the solution to flush out infectious agents.
“We basically altered the outer profile of the catheter to allow for flushing solutions to flush out the urethra because that’s how the infections come about,” Hall said. “Your body naturally combats urinary tract infections through urination but with a catheter in place, it disallows this process — we just make it so that the catheter can perform a flush to get rid of all that nasty bacteria.”
Hall said the group behind the project has pitched the design at three competitions so far and have been selected for second place twice and first place once, with cash rewards totaling $16,000. He said that money would go toward more in-depth testing and finalizing a patent for the product.
Hall said tests conducted during their capstone project used synthetic urethras made with lifelike biotissue contaminated with E. coli bacteria. After six days, they compared contamination in CatheterX to a conventional catheter that does not allow for a flush and found a dramatic reduction in the presence of bacteria.
“Flushing between the catheter and the urethral wall — that is called extraluminal contamination,” Hall said. “Sixty-six percent of (catheter-associated) infections are caused by extraluminal contamination so essentially we can wipe out two-thirds of it.”
