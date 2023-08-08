As Moscow tries to adjust to historic inflation, the proposed Moscow city budget allows for a 3% increase in property taxes.
The Moscow City Council approved the $120 million budget Monday.
The budget was created in the face of inflation rates not seen in nearly 50 years, according to Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap. For example, capital construction costs remain above historical levels.
The new budget allows for a 3% property tax increase, which would add another $207,429 in revenue. Belknap said he believes 2020 was the last time the city did not take that 3%.
The budget includes a 5% cost of living increase for city employee wages. Part-time wages will increase $1-2 per hour as the city struggles to hire seasonal workers.
Belknap said that going forward, the city’s major challenges include securing an alternative water source, inability to recruit staff, addressing staffing shortages for fire and emergency medical services, and upgrading the city shop.
To illustrate the staffing issues, Belknap added that nearly a third of the Moscow Police Department’s positions have remained vacant.
This year, the city will offer stipends to firefighters who work during holidays to ensure a minimum of two people are always available. The city will split the $24,000 cost of those stipends with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Organization.
One of the major capital projects on the docket include building the underpass just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Idaho Highway 8. The city also plans to reconstruct A Street near Russell Elementary, and make frontage improvements to Moser Park.
As for city fees, the most notable change is a 15% increase in fees for many recreation programs to account for higher program costs. Facility rentals will increase 18-35%.
Several city councilors praised the city for finding ways to deliver its services despite the rising costs and limited revenue.
“I think I finish these budget hearings every year and I’m amazed at how little money we get and how much we do with that money,” said Councilor Maureen Laflin.
While councilors stated they are uncomfortable with rising fees and taxes, they agreed those actions are necessary.
“In order to continue providing the services and the community benefits that we do, we have to do it,” said Councilor Gina Taruscio.
Monday’s council meeting, which includes Belknap’s breakdown of the budget, can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.