Projects in Moscow and Elk River are among the infrastructure projects that were awarded Idaho Community Development Block Grants, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday.
Moscow will receive $335,000 for the purchase of a new pumper fire engine and Elk River will receive $500,000 for a wastewater system improvement.
All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council and final approval is granted by the governor.
More information about the block grant program and the Rural Community Investment Fund is available at bit.ly/3wulKsX.