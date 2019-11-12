Former members of congress Bob Inglis, R-S.C., and Brian Baird, D-Wash., will discuss “Crossing Party Lines for Climate Action” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the courtroom of the University of Idaho’s College of Law, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
Inglis was the ranking Republican on the subcommittee on energy and environment, part of the science and technology committee; Baird served as subcommittee chair on energy and environment. Both served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Their visit is sponsored by UI’s Sustainability Center, along with four student groups: the Society of American Foresters; the Economics Club; the Federalist Society; and the Environmental Law Society.