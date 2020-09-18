Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.