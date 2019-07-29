Pullman firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured construction worker Friday morning on the Washington State University campus with the help of a construction crane.
According to a news release from Pullman Fire Department Incident Commander Mark Johnson, the man was injured at a construction site at 1940 SE Olympia Ave. when the floor above him collapsed.
When it collapsed, another construction worker fell through the floor and landed on top of the man. The man who fell was not injured, but the other man suffered what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening.
The news release said paramedics immobilized the man on a backboard and a construction crane was used to lower him to the ground. There was not enough room to transport the man down the narrow stairwells of the building.
Paramedics transported him to Pullman Regional Hospital.