Editor’s note: Incorrect information about the police dog and the situation surrounding its injury appeared in Monday’s Daily News because of a newsroom error.
A police dog shot by a robbery suspect Friday night in Moses Lake, Wash., is in stable condition at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman, according to Charlie Powell, public information officer of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Moses Lake Police Department officers located a suspect in several robberies and tried to make a traffic stop Friday night, according to a KHQ story. The suspect did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.
The Spokane news outlet stated that spike strips were used and the suspect ditched the car and ran. A Moses Lake Police officer and his K9 partner chased the suspect.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said during the foot chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the K9, according to KHQ. The K9’s partner returned fire and killed the suspect.
The K9 was critically wounded and had to be transported by aircraft to WSU for emergency surgery.