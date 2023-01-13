A change in mobile network technology that is leaving some Inland Cellular customers temporarily unable to call or text when they travel outside of the company’s coverage area may soon be alleviated.

Chip Damato, executive vice president of the small Lewiston-based company, said he and his team are pushing electronic device giant Samsung to provide software updates allowing the phones of Inland customers to operate on the networks of nationwide carriers like Verizon.

Until recently, that wasn’t a problem. But the latest change in the industry that often moves at warp speed has presented challenges for small regional carriers, Inland included.

