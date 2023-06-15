Local waste collection company Inland North Waste says it is “crushed” that it lost its Latah County service contract to another company.

On Wednesday, Latah County Commissioners announced the county is awarding a contract for solid waste collection, recycling and bulky waste to Sunshine Disposal and Recycling. It is a five-year contract.

“Sunshine received glowing recommendations for its work in the City of Lewiston, Kootenai County, and similar-sized counties in eastern Washington,” the commissioners stated in a news release. “When Sunshine assumes curbside collections on October 1, 2023, it will provide Latah County customers with a fully staffed phone line to direct any inquiries and will be able to provide more resources including trucks, personnel, and containers.”