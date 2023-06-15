Local waste collection company Inland North Waste says it is “crushed” that it lost its Latah County service contract to another company.
On Wednesday, Latah County Commissioners announced the county is awarding a contract for solid waste collection, recycling and bulky waste to Sunshine Disposal and Recycling. It is a five-year contract.
“Sunshine received glowing recommendations for its work in the City of Lewiston, Kootenai County, and similar-sized counties in eastern Washington,” the commissioners stated in a news release. “When Sunshine assumes curbside collections on October 1, 2023, it will provide Latah County customers with a fully staffed phone line to direct any inquiries and will be able to provide more resources including trucks, personnel, and containers.”
The news release said it was a difficult decision given that Inland North Waste has been the solid waste collection provider in Latah County for many years.
Inland North Waste released a statement responding to the decision.
“To say that we are crushed by the news today of losing the service contract in Latah County, the area we call home and have served for more than half a century, is an understatement,” the Moscow-based company said. “At every turn, we have done what we thought is in the best interest of our customers, our community, and our environment, despite financial hardship and industry-wide turmoil.”
The company said it is in the process of expanding its services and providing more direct lines of communication to the community.
Inland North Waste will continue to serve Moscow and Nez Perce County. It hopes Latah County will “entertain a return to our services in the near future,” the news release said.
The company told the Daily News that it serves approximately 6,300 homes and businesses in Latah County outside Moscow.
It also informed the Daily News it does not foresee any changes to the Transfer Station or its Solid Waste Processing Facility.