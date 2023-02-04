LEWISTON — A 38-year-old woman in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail was pronounced dead Friday morning. The cause of her death wasn’t announced.

According to a statement from Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher, at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nez Perce County Sheriff detention deputies were notified by inmates in the general population of an unconscious inmate, Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Deputies performed life-saving measures as paramedics were dispatched to the jail and attempted to revive Rohrback-Skinner, but she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

According to the statement, Rohrback-Skinner was placed in custody Jan. 28 for a probation violation. Her next court date had been set for Tuesday. She was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and three counts of felony grand theft in April 2020.