Pullman residents will be allowed to submit comments to the city on a proposed rock quarry to be built near an elementary school.
Western Construction is pursuing constructing a rock quarry, called Mader Rock Quarry, in a field located near Terre View Drive, the street on which Kamiak Elementary School is located.
An initial public comment period ended Monday, but Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the public will be allowed to submit more comments until 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
Gardes said many of the comments already received share concerns about construction so close to the school and a street where children walk to school.
Resident Brett Udy told the Daily News he envisions large construction trucks driving their heavy loads through Terre View, an already busy street where children are present. He is also concerned about the possibility of noise and excessive dust.
Western Construction owner Case Stedham said the rock quarry will minimize traffic in the surrounding streets. As Pullman continues to grow and that land in northwest Pullman continues to develop, having a nearby quarry means builders won’t have to haul in rock, he said. Stedham said this will lead to less traffic on the roads, less noise and less fuel being burned.
He also said after the rock quarry is exhausted, it could be transformed into a park or stormwater retention pond.
The developer has submitted a Washington State Environmental Police Act environmental checklist to the city. Gardes said the city is requiring the developer to meet several conditions.
One of those conditions requires Westrn Construction to attain a conditional use permit to zone that area for Industrial 1 or 2. It is currently zoned for residential. Such a zone change would have to be approved by the Pullman Planning Commission and the Pullman City Council.
Another condition is to get approval from the Washington Department of Transportation for its construction trucks to access the site through the former State Route 276 bypass right-of-way that can be accessed from Terre View Drive. Gardes said the developer is required to look at alternative access points as well.
Udy said his family found out about the project when his father noticed a small sign posted next to the proposed entrance to the property near the elementary school.
Udy said the sign was vague and contained a lot of “legalese.” Udy said he and his family believe the city and developer’s efforts to inform the public were minimal. He hopes they will be more transparent and proactive in getting information out to residents.
“We don’t have all the information because it is not very accessible to a common person, or not available to the common person,” he said.
Gardes said the notice about the project was also posted in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
