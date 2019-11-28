A former Pullman mayor was appointed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to serve on the Washington State Council on Aging.
Karen Kiessling, Pullman’s mayor from 1976-80, began on the council Oct. 21 and her appointment expires Sept. 15, 2022, according to a news release.
The council advises the government and state agencies on the needs of seniors in the state and how to fund those services.
Kiessling currently serves on the Planning and Management Council of Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington. She also served eight years on the Washington State Board of Pharmacy and is a 52-year member of the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
She has been on numerous blue ribbon panels, boards, committees and commissions for four Washington governors.
She is responsible for creating the Grand Avenue Greenway Committee that oversees beautification projects along Grand Avenue in Pullman. She also started the Bishop Boulevard Bulb project that planted thousands of daffodil bulbs along the street.
Whitman County residents who wish to discuss senior-related issues can call Kiessling at (509) 332-4755.