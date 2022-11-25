Inslee has $64 billion to divvy up

Inslee

Updated revenue numbers give Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a little more money to work with as he outlines his spending plans ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

The Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council recently bumped the fiscal 2021-23 forecast up to $63.9 billion, an increase of $762 million, or about 1.7%, compared to what was expected just two months ago.

The 2023-25 forecast increased by $681 million, or about 1.5%, to $66.2 billion.

