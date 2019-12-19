Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to spend more than $300 million in state emergency reserve funds over the next three years to help combat homelessness.
Inslee, who is running for a third term next year, released his supplemental 2019-21 budget proposal during a news conference in Olympia on Wednesday.
Overall, he’s proposing a 1.7 percent, $900 million increase over the record $52.4 billion spending plan lawmakers approved earlier this year. Some of that reflects increases in school enrollment, prison population and program utilization rates. But it also includes funding for the homeless initiative, as well as a new statewide equity office, additional clean-up efforts related to the Puget Sound orca population, and staff increases at the state psychiatric hospitals.
Lawmakers will take the governor’s budget into consideration after the 2020 legislative session kicks off Jan. 13.
Inslee began Wednesday’s news conference by highlighting a number of achievements over the past year, including rolling out the “nation’s best” overtime pay rules, a new family and medical leave policy and Washington State University’s Cosmic Crisp apple varietal.
As good a year as it was, though, “we know that prosperity isn’t shared by all Washingtonians,” he said. “The most obvious manifestation of that is the homeless crisis.”
Washington has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness in the nation, he said. More than 21,000 people lack permanent housing, including 12,000 who are living in shelters and another 9,600 living on the streets.
“Today, I’m proposing a plan that would reduce the number of homeless people living outside by 50 percent over the next two years,” Inslee said. “Accomplishing that goal will take a partnership with cities, counties and nonprofit agencies. This isn’t going to be exclusively a state play.”
The governor’s supplemental budget includes funding for 2,100 local homeless shelter beds across the state, as well as rental and housing assistance for another 3,000 individuals.
The projected cost of the plan is $146 million in fiscal 2021, and $300 million over the next three years. Nearly half the money would go to cities and counties in the form of grants for additional shelter beds.
“We’re encouraging local communities to come up with their own shelter plans,” Inslee said. “I think people recognize that this is a crisis. It’s something that needs an immediate response.”
Homelessness is particularly acute in the Seattle area, where by some estimates more than 11,000 people are living in parks, on the streets and in freeway underpasses.
Inslee suggested that much of the problem stems from Washington’s booming economy, which is driving up housing prices and rental rates as tens of thousands of new residents move to the state each year.
Nevertheless, “this problem touches every part of the state,” he said.
Inslee isn’t proposing any new taxes in his supplemental budget. Using emergency reserve funds for the homeless initiative would still leave nearly $2.5 billion in the accounts at the end of the three years, he said. That represents slightly more than a month’s worth of savings, at current spending levels.
The ranking Republican on the Senate Ways and Means Committe, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, issued a statement critical of the budget proposal.
“It’s good the governor didn’t propose new taxes, for a change, but he also wants nearly a billion dollars in additional spending — at a time when there are already concerns about the sustainability of the current budget,” Braun said. “He missed opportunities to address issues that matter to all Washingtonians, like car tabs, repeat DUI offenders and property tax relief for low-income seniors. There’s a real contrast between what the governor views as important and what Senate Republicans have been hearing from the public.”
In addition to the homeless initiative, other line items in Inslee’s budget proposal include:
$1 million for a new eight-person equity office, which would provide training and assistance for help state agencies to meet their diversity goals.
$22 million to clean-up toxic waste sites affecting the Southern Resident orca population.
$25.5 million to select software and hire staff related to an ongoing upgrade and replacement of the state’s aging financial system.
$18 million to hire another 70 staff members at state psychiatric hospitals.
$28 million to expand the Washington College Grant financial aid program.
A complete copy of the supplemental budget can be found on the Office of Financial Management website at www.ofm.wa.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.