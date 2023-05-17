Inslee signs breaching, fire bills

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee put his signature to three bills recently that reach into Washington’s southeastern corner.

On Tuesday, he signed a pair of budget bills that included funding that will further efforts to save salmon and steelhead by breaching the four lower Snake River dams. A day earlier, the governor signed legislation that will help rural fire departments snuff out potentially damaging wildfires.

Last year, Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray released a report that said breaching the dams is the surest way to recover the sea-going fish that are protected by the Endangered Species Act. It’s a conclusion shared by many fisheries scientists and the federal government.

