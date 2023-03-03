Noah Culbertson sends his shot soaring into the air, seemingly into the clouds, as he practices earlier this week at the Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex on the University of Idaho campus.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
Articles
- Pennsylvania search warrant shows clothes, flashlight and DNA sample were seized when Kohberger was arrested
- Small plane makes hard landing at Pullman airport; no one hurt
- Court documents: Knives, cellphone, gun seized following arrest of Kohberger in Pennsylvania
- UI will demolish King Road home
- Warrant shows items seized at murder suspect’s family home
- Biz Bits: Moscow’s Storm Cellar expanding to L-C Valley
- Meridian man charged with murder in his wife's death at McCall on Feb. 18
- SEL Moscow operations will start next week
- Raising bacon
- University of Idaho plans to demolish home where students were killed