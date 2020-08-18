Investigation finds no evidence of discrimination in WSU provost departure

Washington State University announced Monday an independent investigation found no evidence of discrimination in the departure of former WSU Provost Mitzi Montoya.
After Montoya left her WSU post in 2019, emails surfaced in which she described receiving sexist performance reviews and resistance from other administrators as she sought to streamline decision making in the university system.
In February, WSU hired a law firm to review how Montoya was treated, including allegations of gender bias surrounding the decision to end her appointment as provost.
Seattle attorney Kathy Feldman led the investigation. According to a WSU news release, Feldman interviewed several members of the WSU community and reviewed correspondence relating to the issues raised.
The investigation found no evidence to support the concerns raised by some faculty and staff following Montoya’s departure from the Provost’s Office in September 2019.
Montoya reached a settlement with WSU providing a one-year transition period with a $460,000 salary, as well as a recommendation letter signed by Schulz.
She has since been hired as the dean of the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management.