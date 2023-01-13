Deputies discovered more than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine while arresting a 30-year-old Spokane woman.
A possible car prowling complaint was made Tuesday evening in Oakesdale, and when deputies reviewed video footage from a local business they believed two vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles was identified as a late model Dodge Ram Pickup that had been stolen from a Palouse residence earlier this week, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office media release.
A property owner south of Tekoa reported a vehicle stuck in the mud on a country road Wednesday morning. Deputies responded and identified the stolen truck from Palouse and arrested 30-year-old Nicole Simmons for alleged theft of a motor vehicle, according to the release. While searching her person, deputies found 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of powder heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine in her clothing pockets.