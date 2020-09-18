After an investigation, the cause of the fire that destroyed Fonks Coffeehouse on March 17 in Colfax is unknown.
According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, Pullman fire investigator Tony Nuttman, along with other fire investigators-including insurance companies-reported Thursday that after an extensive investigation they could not determine the exact cause of the fire.
Even after items from the scene were sent to Seattle for forensic analysis, the forensic engineer along with representatives from several companies were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire.
The coffeehouse and three floors of inventory for an online sports apparel and accessories business, Sport Town, were lost in a fire that spread throughout the Main Street building that is more than a century old.
The owners of Fonks told the Daily News in July they hope to reopen Fonks again in the future.