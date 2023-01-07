Is trespassing permissable if you are rescuing animals?

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

If I see animals in distress, is it OK if I trespass to rescue them, steal them or even provide feed for them?

The answer to this question in most jurisdictions is an unequivocal, no. The people who usually ask don’t like that answer and they keep asking other people until they find someone who sympathizes with them and says yes.

It is understandable that if one sees animals on a property that seem to not be receiving enough feed or water, they want to help. Typically, they want to help by jumping the fence with some feed or to water them. The law, however, is very clear on this matter in most places.

